India's GDP grows at 4.4% in Q3

-
ALSO READ
HDFC Q3 PAT grows 13% YoY to Rs 3,691 cr
Economic Buzz: India FY23 direct tax collection grows 23%
Telecom Industry AGR grows 18% to Rs 60,530 crore in Apr-June 2022
India's Agriculture Sector Grows By 4.6% Over Last Six Years
India's GDP To Grow By 6-6.8% In Next Fiscal As Per Economic Survey 2023
-
Nominal GDP or GDP at current prices in the year 2022-23 is estimated to attain a level of Rs 272.04 lakh crore, as against Rs 234.71 lakh crore in 2021-22, showing a growth rate of 15.9 percent. GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q3 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 40.19 lakh crore, as against Rs 38.51 lakh crore in Q3 2021-22, showing a growth of 4.4 percent. GDP at current prices in Q3 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 69.38 lakh crore, as against Rs 62.39 lakh crore in Q3 2021-22, showing a growth of 11.2 percent.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU