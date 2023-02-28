India's GDP grows at 4.4% in Q3

India's Real GDP or Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at Constant (2011-12) prices in the year 2022-23 is estimated to attain a level of Rs 159.71 lakh crore, as against the First Revised Estimate of GDP for the year 2021-22 of Rs 149.26 lakh crore. The growth in GDP during 2022-23 is estimated at 7.0 percent as compared to that of 9.1 percent in 2021-22.

Nominal GDP or GDP at current prices in the year 2022-23 is estimated to attain a level of Rs 272.04 lakh crore, as against Rs 234.71 lakh crore in 2021-22, showing a growth rate of 15.9 percent. GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q3 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 40.19 lakh crore, as against Rs 38.51 lakh crore in Q3 2021-22, showing a growth of 4.4 percent. GDP at current prices in Q3 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 69.38 lakh crore, as against Rs 62.39 lakh crore in Q3 2021-22, showing a growth of 11.2 percent.

