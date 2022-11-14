India's Industrial Production Rose 3.1% On Year In September

Among three main sectors, manufacturing output grew 1.8 percent and mining output climbed 4.6 percent. Meanwhile, electricity production logged a double-digit annual growth of 11.6 percent. In the April to September period, industrial production posted an expansion of 7.0 percent compared to last year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU