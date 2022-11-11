India-US Economic Relations Driven By Common Interest Of Promoting Sustainability Says Pivush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal has stated that India-US economic relations are driven by the common interest of promoting sustainability, emerging technologies, globally resilient supply chains, and small businesses. The minister made the comments while digitally participating in the India-US CEO Forum.

He noted the forum's continued success as a venue for discussion on important industry issues and emphasised the considerable development of India-US commercial ties there. He also emphasised how crucial such conversations are to building on this momentum. CEOs from both countries applauded the two governments for putting ground-breaking changes and steps taken to deepen bilateral collaboration into effect.

