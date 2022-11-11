JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

India-US Economic Relations Driven By Common Interest Of Promoting Sustainability Says Pivush Goyal

Capital Market 

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal has stated that India-US economic relations are driven by the common interest of promoting sustainability, emerging technologies, globally resilient supply chains, and small businesses. The minister made the comments while digitally participating in the India-US CEO Forum.

He noted the forum's continued success as a venue for discussion on important industry issues and emphasised the considerable development of India-US commercial ties there. He also emphasised how crucial such conversations are to building on this momentum. CEOs from both countries applauded the two governments for putting ground-breaking changes and steps taken to deepen bilateral collaboration into effect.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 15:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU