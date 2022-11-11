Indian Railways Aiming Towards 100% Electrification

It is worth mentioning that record electrification of 6,366 RKMs was achieved in Indian Railways' history during 2021-22. Earlier, highest electrification was 6,015 RKM during 2020-21. As on 31.10.2022, out of 65,141 RKM of BG network of IR (including KRCL), 53,470 BG RKM have been electrified, which is 82.08% of the total BG network.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU