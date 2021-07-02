Piyush Goyal Reviews Critical Infrastructure Projects Under PMG Facilitation

JUST IN
The Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal reviewed 59 issues in 20 critical infrastructure projects with anticipated investment value of nearly ₹2.7 lakh crores. This includes 11 projects previously reviewed under PRAGATI by the Hon'ble Prime Minister. Goyal issued directions and timelines to ensure expeditious resolution of pending issues for timely commissioning of projects. The Minister also emphasized the importance of regular multi-level monitoring of infrastructure projects that are critical to the economic growth and employment generation in the country.

First Published: Fri, July 02 2021. 09:10 IST

