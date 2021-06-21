India's Money Supply Gains Around 10% On Year

-
-
India's total Money Supply (M3) stood at Rs 19096038 crore as on June 4th 2021, recording a rise of 9.9% over the same time last year. Money supply is up 1.7% so far in this fiscal. Currency with the public stood at Rs 2878270 crore, up 13.1% over the year.
Demand deposits with banks were up 16.3% at Rs 1854844 crore. Time deposits with banks gained 8.5% at Rs 14313042 crore. The bank credit to commercial sector edged up 5.5% on year to Rs 11494044 crores.
