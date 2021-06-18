Consumer Price Inflation For Agricultural Labourers Comes In At 2.94% In May

The All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of May, 2021 increased by 8 points each to stand at 1049 (One thousand and forty nine) and 1057 (One thousand and fifty seven) points respectively. The rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers was mainly due to increase in the food group index (6.67 and 6.16 points respectively) owing to the rise in the prices of wheat atta, meat goat, fish fresh, mustard oil, groundnut oil, pulses, vegetables and fruits etc.

Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL increased to 2.94% & 3.12% in May, 2021 from 2.66% & 2.94% respectively in April, 2021. Similarly, the inflation based on food index of CPI-AL and CPI-RL increased to 1.54% & 1.73% in May, 2021 from 1.24% & 1.54% respectively in April, 2021.

