India's Active Covid-19 Caseload Falls Under 8 Lakh After 73 Days

India's Active Covid-19 caseload declined to 7,98,656, falling under 8 lakh after 73 days. The country reported 62,480 new cases in last 24 hours. A total of 2,85,80,647 recoveries have been recorded across the country so far.

A total pf 88,977 patients recovered during last 24 hours. Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 36th consecutive day and the overall recovery rate increased to 96.03%. Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5%, currently at 3.80% while Daily positivity rate is at 3.24%, less than 5% for 11 consecutive days.

