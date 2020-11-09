RBI Announces Rate Of Interest On Government Of India Floating Rate Bonds 2024 At 3.36%

-
ALSO READ
Shriram Transport Finance Company to consider fund raising via debt issue
Shriram Transport Finance Company to consider raising debt
Manappuram Finance gains after board OKs fund raising
Outcome of board meeting of Shriram Transport Finance Company
Shriram Transport is planning to raise funds
-
The rate of interest on the Floating Rate Bonds, 2024 (FRB 2024) applicable for the half year November 07, 2020 to May 06, 2021 shall be 3.36% per annum.
The rate of interest on the FRB, 2024 shall be reset at the average rate (rounded off up to two decimal places) of the implicit yields, at the cut-off prices of the last three auctions of Government of India 182 day Treasury Bills, held up to the period preceding the coupon reset date, which is November 07, 2020. The implicit yields will be computed by reckoning 365 days in a year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU