CII Urges Government To Explore Emergency Loan Credit Guarantee Scheme For Stressed Sectors

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has written to the finance ministry urging the government to explore an Emergency Loan Credit Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to support the resource starved stressed sectors.
CII has recommended this intervention to assist the stressed segments, primarily in the service sectors like hospitality, tourism aviation and retail, as this would not have any impact on the fiscal deficit this year but will provide the much needed liquidity to these sectors which employ a large number of people. "CII appreciates the revenue constraints faced by the government and its impact on the widening fiscal deficit. This intervention, similar to what has been done for the MSMEs will be a win-win for all," Mr Chandrajit Banerjee Director General CII said.
The ECLGS, announced in May earlier by the Hon'ble Finance Minister as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Package, budgets Rs 3 lakh crore collateral free automatic loans for businesses including MSMEs. The scheme has made disbursals of Rs 1.48 lakh crores against sanctions of Rs 2.03 lakh crores. The scheme which was to end on 31 October has now been extended to 30 November.
It is likely that the scheme will utilise around Rs 2 lakh crores. The unutilized amount of around Rs 1 lakh crores, and an additional Rs 50,000 crores, if need be, could be used to extend support to corporates in the stressed sectors, who were earlier not eligible for the current ECLGS scheme. This will help the sectors tide over the cash crunch and working capital issues.
