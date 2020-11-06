Domestic Money Supply Up 11.60% On Year

India's total Money Supply (M3) stood at Rs 17804885 crores as on October 23rd 2020, recording a rise of 11.60% over the same time last year. Currency with the public stood at Rs 2619612, up 21.2% over the year.

Demand deposits with banks were up 10% at Rs 1625734 crores. Time deposits with banks were also up 10% at Rs 13518822 crores. The bank credit to commercial sector rose 5.2% on year to Rs 10999604 crores.

