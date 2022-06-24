Southwest monsoon to cover the entire country by July 6: IMD

-
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday, 23 June 2022, said that the Southwest Monsoon is likely to cover the entire country by 6 July 2022 as against the normal date of 8 July 2022.
As on date, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Porbandar and Vadodara in Gujarat, Shivpuri and Rewa in Madhya Pradesh and Churk in Uttar Pradesh.
"Southwest monsoon is likely to cover remaining parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, entire Bihar and some parts of northwest India towards the end of the week," IMD said in a statement.
