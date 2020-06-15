India's services export declines 8.9% in April 2020

Services trade surplus improves 7.3% to US$ 7.15 billion in April 2020

As per the data released by the Reserve Bank of India, India's services exports declined 8.9% to US$ 16.45 billion in April 2020 over April 2019. Meanwhile, India's services imports dipped 18.4% to US$ 9.30 billion in April 2020.

India's services trade surplus improved 7.3% to US$ 7.15 billion in April 2020 from US$ 6.66 billion in April 2019.

