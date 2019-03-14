22nd Meeting of Sub-Committee of Financial Stability and Development Council held in Mumbai

reviewed the major developments on the global and domestic fronts that impinge on the financial stability of the country

A meeting of the of the (FSDC) was held today in Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India, chaired the meeting. The meeting was attended by the members of the - Subhash Chandra Garg, Secretary, Ministry of Finance; Injeti Srinivas, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs; Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance; Dr. S. C. Khuntia, Chairman, of (IRDAI); Hemant G Contractor, Chairman, (PFRDA); Deputy Governors of the Reserve Bank - N. S. Vishwanathan, Dr. Viral V. Acharya, and Mahesh Kumar Jain; Dr. Shashank Saksena, Secretary, Financial Stability and Development Council; and Dr. Deepak Mohanty, of the Reserve Bank. (SEBI) was represented by G. Mahalingam, Whole Time Member, while (IBBI) was represented by Dr. Navrang Saini, Whole Time Member.

The Sub-Committee reviewed the major developments on the global and domestic fronts that impinge on the financial stability of the country. The Sub-Committee discussed ways to address challenges pertaining to the quality of credit ratings; and interlinkages between housing companies and housing developers. The Sub-Committee also deliberated on interlinking of various regulatory databases and National Strategy for Financial Inclusion (NSFI). Further, the Sub-Committee reviewed the functioning of (SLCCs) in various States / Union Territories (UTs), activities of its various Technical Groups, and a thematic study on financial inclusion and financial stability.

