Sustainability is an important element of India's future growth: Piyush Goyal

Mr Piyush Goyal. Hon'ble Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Government of India, underscored the importance of the India-Europe partnership in ensuring sustainability and inclusive growth and making the world a better and safer place. The Minister was addressing the India-Europe Business and Sustainability Conclave, organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, in New Delhi.

The Minister emphasized that sustainable growth cannot be achieved unless there is a collective effort from all stakeholders of society including the Government, businesses, and citizens. The Minister highlighted that sustainability and inclusive growth were critical elements of India's Union Budget 2023. Basic needs including access to water, digital and infrastructure connectivity, technology, healthcare, and education, among others, must be assured to everyone, added Mr. Goyal.

Mr. Goyal stated further that India's growth story is driven by India's aspirational youth, who also recognize sustainability as an important element of India's future growth. The Minister urged business leaders and the global political leadership to come together in driving collective efforts in transitioning towards a greener future. The Minister further mentioned that it is important to recognize that developing countries vis-vis developed countries will have different goals and timelines in their growth journey and therefore all countries must be sensitive to each other's needs, goals and outcomes.

