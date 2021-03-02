India's Total Active COVID-19 Caseload Stands At 1.68 lakh

India's total Active Caseload stands at 1.68 lakh (1,68,358) today as the country added 12,286 new cases in the last 24 hours. The country's present active caseload now consists of 1.51% of India's total Positive Cases. 80.33% of the new cases are from 5 States. Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,397. It is followed by Kerala with 1,938 while Punjab reported 633 new cases. Two states, Maharashtra and Kerala alone account for 67.84% of total active cases.

Five States cumulatively account for 84.16% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for 46.82% of India's total active cases, followed by Kerala with 28.61%. Six States/UTs have a weekly Positivity Rate higher than the national average of 2.00%. Maharashtra leads all the states with a weekly positivity rate of 10.02%.

A total of 1,48,54,136 vaccine doses have been administered as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 67,04,613 Healthcare workers (HCW)s who got 1st dose, 25,97,799 HCWs (2nd dose) and 53,44,453 Frontline workers (FLW)s who got 1st dose, 24,279 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 1,82,992 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

More than 1.07 Cr (1,07,98,921) people has recovered so far. 12,464 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours. India's Recovery Rate at 97.07% continues to be amongst the highest in the world. 86.55% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 States.

