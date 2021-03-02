India's Total Active COVID-19 Caseload Stands At 1.68 lakh

-
ALSO READ
India Witnesses Rise In Active COVID Caseload
Centrum makes offer for revival of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank
India's Services Exports Rise Marginally On Monthly Basis
India's services export declines 6.4% in December 2020
Punjab National Bank receives upgrade in credit ratings
-
India's total Active Caseload stands at 1.68 lakh (1,68,358) today as the country added 12,286 new cases in the last 24 hours. The country's present active caseload now consists of 1.51% of India's total Positive Cases. 80.33% of the new cases are from 5 States. Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,397. It is followed by Kerala with 1,938 while Punjab reported 633 new cases. Two states, Maharashtra and Kerala alone account for 67.84% of total active cases.
Five States cumulatively account for 84.16% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for 46.82% of India's total active cases, followed by Kerala with 28.61%. Six States/UTs have a weekly Positivity Rate higher than the national average of 2.00%. Maharashtra leads all the states with a weekly positivity rate of 10.02%.
A total of 1,48,54,136 vaccine doses have been administered as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 67,04,613 Healthcare workers (HCW)s who got 1st dose, 25,97,799 HCWs (2nd dose) and 53,44,453 Frontline workers (FLW)s who got 1st dose, 24,279 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 1,82,992 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.
More than 1.07 Cr (1,07,98,921) people has recovered so far. 12,464 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours. India's Recovery Rate at 97.07% continues to be amongst the highest in the world. 86.55% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 States.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU