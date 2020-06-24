NLC India advances after Q4 results

NLC India rose 2.46% to Rs 50.05 after consolidated net profit rose 0.50% to Rs 497.57 crore on 24.6% jump in net sales to Rs 3,069.33 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) dropped 27.5% to Rs 778.47 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against Rs 1,073.50 crore in Q4 March 2019. The Q4 result was declared post market hours yesterday, 23 June 2020.

As part of retirement of Thermal Power Station (TPS-1) (6X50 MW + 3X100 MW units), Unit-4 (50 MW) has been withdrawn from service and with this the total capacity of TPS-1 now stands at 150 MW.

Considering power and mining an essential service and operating in a regulated engagement, the company believes there is not much material impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic on the business of the group.

Power generation during the quarter and year ended 31 March 2020 was 6,098.95 million units (MU) and 21,922.98 MU as against 5,586.17 MU in Q4 FY20 and 20,676.18 MU in FY19, registering a growth of 9.18% and 6.03 % respectively in both the periods. Power export during the quarter and year ended 31 March 2020 was 5,301 MU and 18,840.84 MU respectively as against 4,766.54 in Q4 March 2020 and 17,505.30 MU in FY 2019, registering a growth of 11.21% and 7.63% respectively in both the periods.

After commissioning of 709 mega-watt (MW) of solar power plant, solar power generation during the quarter and year ended 31 March 2020 to 486.56 MU and 1,401.42 MU as against 155.63 MU in Q4 March 2020 and 471.14 MU in FY 2019 respectively in both the periods.

NLC India is a 'Navratna' government of India company in the fossil fuel mining sector in India and thermal power generation. It annually produces about 30 million tonne lignite from opencast mines at Neyveli in the state of Tamil Nadu in southern India and at Barsingsar in Bikaner district of Rajasthan state.

The Government of India holds 79.20% stake in the company as on 31 March 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)