Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd and Somany Ceramics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 October 2020.

Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 54.45 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 78110 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31882 shares in the past one month.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd spiked 9.95% to Rs 15.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oberoi Realty Ltd surged 9.63% to Rs 426.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23290 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8130 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd exploded 9.15% to Rs 35.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38419 shares in the past one month.

Somany Ceramics Ltd advanced 8.20% to Rs 228.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33511 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14547 shares in the past one month.

