Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd, Somany Ceramics Ltd, Central Bank of India and Amber Enterprises India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 October 2020.

Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 49.5 at 11:52 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 79687 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29000 shares in the past one month.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd spiked 9.99% to Rs 13.87. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Somany Ceramics Ltd soared 8.81% to Rs 212.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24770 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13730 shares in the past one month.

Central Bank of India added 8.42% to Rs 11.07. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd jumped 7.79% to Rs 2350. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17162 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11865 shares in the past one month.

