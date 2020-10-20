Cadila Healthcare gains after final USFDA approval for solifenacin succinate tablets

Cadila Healthcare rose 0.37% to Rs 424.05 after the drug major received final approval from the US drug regulator to market solifenacin succinate tablets.

Solifenacin Succinate is a symptomatic treatment of urge incontinence and/or increased urinary frequency and urgency as may occur in patients with overactive bladder syndrome.

Cadila Healthcare said that the drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad. The group now has 309 approvals and has so far filed over 390 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

On a consolidated basis, Cadila Healthcare's net profit rose 49.3% to Rs 469.90 crore on 4.2% increase in net sales to Rs 3,549.30 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Cadila Healthcare is a global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

