Great Eastern Shipping Company standalone net profit rises 379.84% in the December 2018 quarter

Business Standard

Sales rise 28.24% to Rs 736.46 crore

Net profit of Great Eastern Shipping Company rose 379.84% to Rs 264.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 55.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 28.24% to Rs 736.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 574.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales736.46574.28 28 OPM %36.4038.34 -PBDT226.79149.87 51 PBT95.3114.75 546 NP264.0155.02 380

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 17:12 IST

