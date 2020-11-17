Oil and Gas stocks slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 125.58 points or 0.96% at 13022.87 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.68%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.08%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.86%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.03%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.89%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.73%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.86%), and Castrol India Ltd (up 0.6%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 257.72 or 0.59% at 43895.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 86.65 points or 0.68% at 12866.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 119.2 points or 0.76% at 15889.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 62.44 points or 1.17% at 5409.45.

On BSE,1435 shares were trading in green, 1256 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.

