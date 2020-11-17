Healthcare stocks edge lower

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 122.44 points or 0.61% at 19816.5 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Laurus Labs Ltd (down 3.36%), Piramal Enterprises Ltd (down 3.33%),FDC Ltd (down 3.21%),Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (down 3.17%),Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 3.14%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Pfizer Ltd (down 3.01%), Aarti Drugs Ltd (down 2.58%), Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (down 2.46%), Strides Pharma Science Ltd (down 2.32%), and Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (down 2.3%).

On the other hand, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 5.25%), Wockhardt Ltd (up 3.65%), and ERIS Lifesciences Ltd (up 3.09%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 257.72 or 0.59% at 43895.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 86.65 points or 0.68% at 12866.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 119.2 points or 0.76% at 15889.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 62.44 points or 1.17% at 5409.45.

On BSE,1435 shares were trading in green, 1256 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.

