Indiabulls Ventures Ltd up for third consecutive session

Ventures Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 338.85, up 13.46% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 2.8% on the day, quoting at 11727. The Sensex is at 39040.78, up 2.93%. Ventures Ltd has gained around 15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has gained around 6.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12640.8, up 3.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 171.49 based on earnings ending March 19.

