What should investors do with HDFC Bank stock as Atanu Chakraborty exits?

HDFC Bank share price today

“The Chairman’s exit has come at a time when the lender was dealing with macro uncertainties. The development is set to keep the stock weak in the near future,” noted those at JPMorgan.

Overnight, HDFC Bank ADRs (American Depository Receipts) plunged 7.3 per cent to settle at $26.6 per scrip on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). They were up 1 per cent in the after market trade.

Back home, HDFC Bank shares tumbled 10 per cent in the pre-open session, hitting a low of ₹758.75 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company is expected to hold a call with analysts at 9:00 AM IST today.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The stock has declined 8 per cent over the past one month, and 15 per cent so far in calendar year 2026. It hit a 52-week low of ₹812 on March 13, 2026.

Atanu Chakraborty resigns: What should investors do?

Atanu Chakraborty decided to step down from his post of part-time chairman and independent director of the bank with immediate effect because certain happenings and practices within the bank, which he observed over last two years, were not in congruence with his personal values and ethics.

Without clarifying further, Chakraborty said “I confirm that there are no other material reasons for my resignation other than those stated”.

Atanu Chakraborty had joined HDFC Bank’s Board as the part-time chairman in May 2021.

Meanwhile, the Board has appointed Keki Mistry as the interim part-time chairman with effect from March 19, 2026, for a period of three months.

JPMorgan believes Chakraborty’s reasons of values and ethics misalingment raises concerns over ‘Board-Management’ alignment.

“Though he has not alleged any misconduct, the (negative) perception may weigh on the stock until clarity emerges,” the brokerage said with a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan has a target of ₹1,090 on HDFC Bank stock.

Echoing similar views, another analyst at a domestic brokerage, who did not wish to be named, said new investors should stay away from the stock until there is some clarity.

That said, striking a slightly optimistic note, Gaurang Shah, senior vice-president at Geojit Investments, said that while the stock could edge lower over the next few days, it remains a long-term bet.

“HDFC Bank stock has already corrected from highs. Thus, selling at these levels make no sense. The fundamentals of the Bank remain strong. Investors, who have investible amount, may average their positions in this decline and hold the stock from a long-term perspective,” Shah suggested.

HDFC Bank fundamentals

During the October-December quarter (Q3FY26), HDFC Bank reported a net interest income (NII) of ₹32,615 crore (up 6.4 per cent Y-o-Y/3.4 per cent Q-o-Q); Operating profit of ₹27,097.8 crore (up 8.4 per cent Y-o-Y/down 3 per cent Q-o-Q); and a net profit of ₹18,653.8 crore (up 11.5 per cent Y-o-Y/0.1 per cent Q-o-Q).

Total advances of the lender grew 2.7 per cent Q-o-Q and 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹40.88 trillion, while total deposits increased 2.1 per cent Q-o-Q and 11.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹25.63 trillion.

Analysts at Deven Choksey Research said HDFC Bank delivered a resilient Q3 performance characterised by steady balance-sheet expansion and stable asset quality, albeit with margin pressures.

“Overall, the quarter reflected durable franchise strength and prudent risk management, but

limited near-term earnings momentum due to elevated cost of funds”.

The brokerage had revised its rating on the stock to ‘Buy’ (from ‘Accumulate’) with a share price target of ₹1,149.

Notably, the management expects to outpace the system’s projected 12-13 per cent credit growth in FY27. Atanu Chakraborty pointed out in his letter that the benefits of merger are yet to fully fructify.