Power stocks rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 102.02 points or 2.17% at 4801.21 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (up 5%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 3.63%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.05%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.9%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.3%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.26%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.25%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.25%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.74%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.68%).

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 717.13 or 1.27% at 57297.02.

The Nifty 50 index was up 213.85 points or 1.26% at 17167.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 339.08 points or 1.18% at 29038.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 114.93 points or 1.35% at 8631.45.

On BSE,2228 shares were trading in green, 654 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

