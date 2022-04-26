Mahindra CIE soars after stellar Q4 performance

Mahindra CIE Automotive surged 15.50% to Rs 229.90 after the company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 161.4 crore in Q1 CY2022 from Rs 10.1 crore in Q1 CY2021.
Revenue from operations during the quarter increased by 18.2% YoY to Rs 2,588.4 crore.
On the segmental front, India revenue was Rs 1,299.4 crore (up 14.8% YoY) while that from Europe was Rs 1,307.3 crore (up 21.6% YoY) during the period under review.
Total expenses rose by 19% to Rs 2386.5 crore in Q1 CY2022 from Rs 2005 crore in Q1 CY2021, due to higher raw material costs (up 15% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 36.6% YoY).
EBITDA improved by 1% to Rs 3,079 crore in Q1 CY2022 from Rs 3,062 crore in Q1 CY2021. EBITDA margin was 12.6% in Q1 CY2022 as against 14.7% in Q1 CY2021.
Profit before tax in Q1 CY2022 stood at Rs 213 crore, up by 4.5% to Rs 203.7 crore in Q1 CY2021.
Current tax outgo during the period under review declined by 16.4% YoY to Rs 52.94 crore. The company wrote back deferred taxes amounting Rs 1.39 crore in Q1 CY2022. It had made a provision of Rs 130.31 crore for deferred taxes in Q1 CY2021.
Mahindra CIE is a multi-technology automotive components supplier. It is a subsidiary of the CIE Automotive group of Spain; an industrial group specialised in supplying components and sub-assemblies for the automotive market, which has presence across the globe.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU