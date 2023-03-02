JUST IN
Board of Magellanic Cloud considers acquisition of drone manufacturing company

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 02 March 2023

The Board of Magellanic Cloud at its meeting held on 02 March 2023 has approved and taken on record that the company has identified a body corporate which is into drone manufacturing business for the acquisition and that the company had formed a committee which is conducting due diligence of the Target Company.

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 15:06 IST

