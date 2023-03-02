Board of Magellanic Cloud considers acquisition of drone manufacturing company

-
ALSO READ
Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 20.47% in the September 2022 quarter
Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 341.48% in the December 2022 quarter
Board of Rama Steel Tubes considers business integration through acquisitions
HCL Tech expands partnership with Google Cloud
Wipro, Cisco partners to deliver hybrid cloud as-a-service
-
At meeting held on 02 March 2023The Board of Magellanic Cloud at its meeting held on 02 March 2023 has approved and taken on record that the company has identified a body corporate which is into drone manufacturing business for the acquisition and that the company had formed a committee which is conducting due diligence of the Target Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU