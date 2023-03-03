Indian Bank gains for third straight session

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 290.45, up 5.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 104.47% in last one year as compared to a 7.98% jump in NIFTY and a 53.2% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Indian Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 290.45, up 5.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.27% on the day, quoting at 17541.4. The Sensex is at 59637.49, up 1.24%. Indian Bank has slipped around 0.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 1.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3766.75, up 4.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.09 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)