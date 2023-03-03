Asian Energy Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nagreeka Exports Ltd, ANG Lifesciences India Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd and ISMT Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 March 2023.

Nagreeka Exports Ltd, ANG Lifesciences India Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd and ISMT Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 March 2023.

Asian Energy Services Ltd surged 16.87% to Rs 64 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 33352 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12414 shares in the past one month.

Nagreeka Exports Ltd soared 15.81% to Rs 36.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3502 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3210 shares in the past one month.

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd spiked 15.07% to Rs 87.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27990 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28364 shares in the past one month.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd exploded 11.64% to Rs 210. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25320 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10999 shares in the past one month.

ISMT Ltd advanced 10.66% to Rs 75.08. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)