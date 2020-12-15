Suven Life Sciences Ltd Spurts 4.66%

Suven Life Sciences Ltd has added 82.49% over last one month compared to 6.29% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 5.7% rise in the SENSEX

Suven Life Sciences Ltd rose 4.66% today to trade at Rs 86.5. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is up 0.23% to quote at 21192.22. The index is up 6.29 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vimta Labs Ltd increased 2.19% and Ipca Laboratories Ltd added 2% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 58.39 % over last one year compared to the 12.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 22159 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.23 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 87 on 15 Dec 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 13.63 on 13 Dec 2019.

