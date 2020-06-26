Enterprise International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 55.73% to Rs 3.13 croreNet profit of Enterprise International reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 55.73% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.92% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.92% to Rs 22.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 51.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.137.07 -56 22.3951.97 -57 OPM %8.31-1.84 -1.47-1.87 - PBDT0.500.01 4900 0.950.74 28 PBT0.48-0.02 LP 0.840.63 33 NP0.390 0 0.660.52 27
