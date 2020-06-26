Enterprise International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 55.73% to Rs 3.13 crore

Net profit of Enterprise International reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 55.73% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.92% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.92% to Rs 22.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 51.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

