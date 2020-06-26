Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 37.24% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.61% to Rs 110.59 crore

Net profit of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals declined 37.24% to Rs 16.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.61% to Rs 110.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 134.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 49.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 41.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.02% to Rs 327.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 399.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

110.59134.22327.48399.4514.9516.412.673.601.698.66-45.59-40.58-4.682.69-70.43-65.2816.4026.13-49.35-41.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)