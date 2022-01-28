Reserve Money Contracts 0.50% On Week

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up by 0.1% on the week to stand at Rs 30.36 lakh crore as on January 21, 2022. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money contracted by 0.50% on the week to Rs 37.94 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation moved up 8% on a year ago basis compared to 21.8% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gone up by 6.4% so far while the reserve money has gained by 5.4%.

