India's Covid-19 Recovery Rates Stands At 93.89%

With the administration of more than 56 lakh Doses (56,72,766) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 165.04 Cr (165,04,87,260) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 180,50,126 sessions. A total of 3,35,939 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,83,60,710.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 93.89%. A total of 2,35,532 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. India's Active Caseload is presently at 20,04,333. Active cases constitute 4.91% of the country's total Positive Cases.

