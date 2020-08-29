Indian Hume Pipe Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 52.99% to Rs 217.73 croreNet loss of Indian Hume Pipe Company reported to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 20.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.99% to Rs 217.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 463.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales217.73463.19 -53 OPM %7.0111.07 -PBDT-2.5236.25 PL PBT-7.4132.42 PL NP-5.5420.94 PL
