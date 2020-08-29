Techno Electric & Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 32.36% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.52% to Rs 169.75 crore

Net profit of Techno Electric & Engineering Company declined 32.36% to Rs 36.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 53.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.52% to Rs 169.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 237.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.169.75237.4926.1128.9756.4881.1046.2170.7536.0353.27

