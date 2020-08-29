Techno Electric & Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 32.36% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 28.52% to Rs 169.75 crore

Net profit of Techno Electric & Engineering Company declined 32.36% to Rs 36.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 53.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.52% to Rs 169.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 237.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales169.75237.49 -29 OPM %26.1128.97 -PBDT56.4881.10 -30 PBT46.2170.75 -35 NP36.0353.27 -32

Sat, August 29 2020. 16:30 IST

