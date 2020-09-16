Indian Infotech and Software standalone net profit rises 107.14% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 6.31% in the June 2020 quarter
Indian Link Chain Manufacturers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2020 quarter
United Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
United Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Indian Card Clothing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.10 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 6.76% to Rs 3.00 croreNet profit of Indian Infotech and Software rose 107.14% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6.76% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.002.81 7 OPM %95.6796.80 -PBDT2.872.72 6 PBT0.290.14 107 NP0.290.14 107
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU