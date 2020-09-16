JUST IN
Business Standard

Indian Infotech and Software standalone net profit rises 107.14% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 6.76% to Rs 3.00 crore

Net profit of Indian Infotech and Software rose 107.14% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6.76% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.002.81 7 OPM %95.6796.80 -PBDT2.872.72 6 PBT0.290.14 107 NP0.290.14 107

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 12:56 IST

