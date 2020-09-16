Indian Infotech and Software standalone net profit rises 107.14% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 6.76% to Rs 3.00 crore

Net profit of Indian Infotech and Software rose 107.14% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6.76% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3.002.8195.6796.802.872.720.290.140.290.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)