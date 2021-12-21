Indian Oil approves investment proposal for setting up crude oil pipeline from Mundra to Panipat

-
At meeting held on 20 December 2021The Board of Indian Oil Corporation at its meeting held on 20 December 2021 has accorded approval for investment proposal of new crude oil pipeline system with nameplate capacity of 17.5 MMTPA from Mundra to Panipat along with with augmentation of crude oil tank farm at Mundra, at an estimated cost of Rs.9,028 crore. The project will meet the enhanced crude oil requirement arising out of capacity expansion of Panipat Refinery from 15 MMTPA to 25 MMTPA.
The project is expected to be completed within 36 months and would be synchronized with the commissioning of Panipat Refinery expansion project.
