Indian Oil Corporation Ltd extends winning spree

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 115.2, up 0.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.74% in last one year as compared to a 54.45% gain in NIFTY and a 46.03% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20368.05, up 1.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 141.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 382.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 115.3, up 0.44% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up 23.74% in last one year as compared to a 54.45% gain in NIFTY and a 46.03% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 4.94 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

