KM Sugar Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd, Bedmutha Industries Ltd, North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 June 2021.

KM Sugar Mills Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 23.4 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 229.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 57403 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12625 shares in the past one month.

Bedmutha Industries Ltd surged 19.87% to Rs 28.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 94005 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9752 shares in the past one month.

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd added 17.28% to Rs 13.17. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24541 shares in the past one month.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd advanced 16.41% to Rs 266.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84888 shares in the past one month.

