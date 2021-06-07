Adani Power Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd, Hikal Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd and Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 June 2021.

Adani Power Ltd spiked 18.01% to Rs 124.85 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 92.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd soared 16.21% to Rs 388.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 81531 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53760 shares in the past one month.

Hikal Ltd surged 12.42% to Rs 498. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Radico Khaitan Ltd rose 12.41% to Rs 728.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 87494 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48746 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd gained 11.92% to Rs 169.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

