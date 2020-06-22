Indian Oil Corporation Ltd sees good buying

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 87.45, up 2.52% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 42.49% in last one year as compared to a 11.57% fall in NIFTY and a 7.28% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 87.45, up 2.52% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 10346.3. The Sensex is at 35087.82, up 1.03%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has added around 13.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 16.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14535.25, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 141.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 220.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 87.3, up 2.17% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 6.37 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

