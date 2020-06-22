Apollo Tyres Ltd spurts 2.39%, up for third straight session

Apollo Tyres Ltd is quoting at Rs 111.6, up 2.39% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 44.05% in last one year as compared to a 11.57% fall in NIFTY and a 14.17% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Apollo Tyres Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 111.6, up 2.39% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 10346.3. The Sensex is at 35087.82, up 1.03%. Apollo Tyres Ltd has added around 20.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Apollo Tyres Ltd is a constituent, has added around 14.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6634.5, up 1.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 111.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.25 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

