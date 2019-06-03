Indian Oil Corporation Ltd spurts 2.02%, rises for third straight session

-
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 168.9, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.82% in last one year as compared to a 13.02% gain in NIFTY and a 23.21% gain in the Nifty Energy index.
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 168.9, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.75% on the day, quoting at 12012.4. The Sensex is at 40042.84, up 0.83%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has added around 7.79% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16560.35, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 116.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 120.6 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 169.05, up 1.87% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is down 2.82% in last one year as compared to a 13.02% gain in NIFTY and a 23.21% gain in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 9.22 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.
