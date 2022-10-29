Indian Oil Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 991.55 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 56.73% to Rs 208753.93 crore

Net loss of Indian Oil Corporation reported to Rs 991.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 6203.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 56.73% to Rs 208753.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 133194.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.208753.93133194.901.578.402756.5511363.29-526.618350.99-991.556203.74

