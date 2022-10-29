Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 4.07% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 12.96% to Rs 932.09 croreNet profit of Transport Corporation of India declined 4.07% to Rs 72.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 75.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.96% to Rs 932.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 825.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales932.09825.14 13 OPM %10.3012.67 -PBDT114.62111.42 3 PBT84.5985.78 -1 NP72.3475.41 -4
