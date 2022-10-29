Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit declines 31.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.33% to Rs 19.42 crore

Net profit of Pil Italica Lifestyle declined 31.67% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.33% to Rs 19.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.19.4214.356.2810.521.001.350.821.200.821.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)