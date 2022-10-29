Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit declines 31.67% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 35.33% to Rs 19.42 croreNet profit of Pil Italica Lifestyle declined 31.67% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.33% to Rs 19.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales19.4214.35 35 OPM %6.2810.52 -PBDT1.001.35 -26 PBT0.821.20 -32 NP0.821.20 -32
