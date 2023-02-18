Board of CRISIL approved acquisition of Peter Lee Associates

For a consideration of AUD 6.15 million

The Board of Directors of CRISIL has approved acquisition of 100% of the equity share capital of Peter Lee Associates, at a consideration of AUD 6.15 million, subject to closing adjustments. The binding agreement with respect to the acquisition has been signed today. The acquisition will be done through CRISIL's 100% subsidiary, CRISIL Irevna Australia.

The acquisition will complement CRISIL's existing portfolio of products and expand offerings to new geographies and segments across financial services including commercial banks and investment management. The deal will accelerate CRISIL's strategy in the APAC region to be the foremost player in the growing market.

Peter Lee was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Australia. It has presence in New Zealand. Peter Lee is an Australian research and consulting firm with a mission to help leading financial service corporations build and maintain a competitive advantage in service to their clients.

Peter Lee's businesses acquired by CRISIL had revenues from operations of AUD 3.2 million in F.Y. 2022, AUD 3.0 million in F.Y. 2021 and AUD 2.4 million in FY 2020.

