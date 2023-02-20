JUST IN
Kalpataru Power Transmission secures orders worth Rs 3185 cr

Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) & its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 3,185 crore.

The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows:

- Orders in the T&D business of Rs 1,481 crore - EPC projects in the Water business of Rs 1,509 crore - Commercial building project of Rs 195 crore

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 09:13 IST

