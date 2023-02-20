Kalpataru Power Transmission secures orders worth Rs 3185 cr

-
ALSO READ
Kalpataru Power gains on concluding second tranche disinvestment of Alipurduar Transmission
Kalpataru Power spurts after multiple order wins
Kalpataru Power Transmission secures orders worth Rs 1345 cr
Kalpataru Power Transmission consolidated net profit rises 3.61% in the September 2022 quarter
Kalpataru Power Transmission receives affirmation in credit ratings
-
Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) & its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 3,185 crore.
The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows:
- Orders in the T&D business of Rs 1,481 crore - EPC projects in the Water business of Rs 1,509 crore - Commercial building project of Rs 195 crore
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU