Kalpataru Power Transmission secures orders worth Rs 3185 cr

Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) & its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 3,185 crore.

The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows:

- Orders in the T&D business of Rs 1,481 crore - EPC projects in the Water business of Rs 1,509 crore - Commercial building project of Rs 195 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)